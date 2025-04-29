Over 1,700 special buses for Labour Day, weekend travel rush

CHENNAI: In anticipation of heavy passenger movement during the upcoming Labour Day (May 1), auspicious wedding dates (May 2), and weekend holidays, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporations (TNSTC) has announced the operation of more than 1,700 special bus services across the State.

According to a press release from the Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC), special buses will be operated from April 30 to May 4 to various parts of Tamil Nadu and beyond.

On April 30 alone, 565 buses will be deployed from Kilambakkam terminal to key destinations such as Tiruvannamalai and Tiruchy. Another 375 buses will operate on May 2 and 3. From Koyambedu, 100 buses will run to locations like Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Hosur, and Bengaluru on April 30, with 90 more on May 2 and 3.

Further, 250 special buses will be operated from cities like Bengaluru, Tirupur, Erode, and Coimbatore. Madhavaram terminal will also see 24 additional services during this period.

To facilitate the return trip to Chennai and Bengaluru after the long weekend, a massive fleet of 715 special buses will operate on Sunday, May 4, from various parts of TN.

Advance bookings are already surging, with over 16,000 passengers booked for Wednesday alone, followed by thousands more for the remaining days of the holiday stretch. Officials expect this number to rise significantly as the dates draw closer.

The public is encouraged to avoid last-minute rush and book tickets in advance through www.tnstc.in or the TNSTC mobile app. To ensure smooth travel and crowd management, additional staff will be deployed at all major bus stations throughout the State.