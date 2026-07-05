Over 1.60 lakh in-service teachers appear for TNTET on July 5

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) Paper II for in-service teachers concluded across the state on Sunday. The exam was held at 613 centres across the State.
A total of 1,67,743 candidates had registered for the exam, of whom 1,60,929 appeared.
According to the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), the overall attendance rate stood at 95.94%, reflecting a high level of participation among eligible candidates.
TRB also stated that the exam was conducted transparently and fairly at all centres, with no reported disruptions. Meanwhile, for the paper I held on Saturday, 59, 535 candidates appeared for the exam out of the registered 61,386 candidates.
“Paper II was far easier than Paper I. But many have expressed different reactions to the exam. However, we anticipate most teachers to clear the exam,” said a government school teacher.
The TNTET for in-service teachers is particularly imperative as the Supreme Court in September 2025 ordered that the TET is mandatory for both new and tenured teachers. Also, teachers across India, including TN, can now clear TET before August 31, 2028.
Meanwhile, TNTET is also compulsory for availing promotions, clarified the School Education Department.