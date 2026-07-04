59,000 appear for 'tough' TNTET paper 2

The government and private teachers who appeared for the exam expressed disappointment that the paper 1 held on Saturday was tougher than anticipated. TNTET paper 2 is scheduled today.

Across TN, as many as 61,386 candidates registered for the paper 1 exam, which was conducted at 222 centres. On Saturday, as many as 59,535 (96.99%) appeared for the exam, and 1,851 (3.01%) were absent. For paper 2, 1,67,743 candidates are expected to appear at 613 exam centres.