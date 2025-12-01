Over 1.5L from TN write to SC seeking recall of dog removal order

CHENNAI: In the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent order on the removal of stray dogs, the animal activists and residents from across Tamil Nadu on Saturday posted over 1.5 lakh letters to the apex court as part of a nationwide campaign urging humane handling of community animals.

On November 29, several gathered at various post offices and sent petitions in an effort to highlight the recent massive and often inhumane relocation of stray dogs following the order and to emphasise reconsideration of the verdict, ensuring the safety of community animals. “The campaign began as a peaceful civic response to the alarming rise in illegal relocation, dumping, and mistreatment of community dogs—clear violations of the ABC Rules 2023, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Supreme Court orders,” said Lionel Praveen, state coordinator for the campaign.

“The public response was overwhelming. In Tamil Nadu alone, over 1.5 lakh letters were posted, with Chennai leading the numbers. People from all backgrounds—students, professionals, senior citizens, feeder networks, families, and the general public—showed up voluntarily. Many said they joined after personally witnessing dogs disappearing from their streets, growing fear among community animals, or increasing harassment of feeders,” noted Lionel Praveen.

“Thousands across India queued at post offices—from metros to small towns—to send identical petitions to the Supreme Court. We urge a stay or recall of the November 7, 2025, order enabling mass removal of community animals until a humane, scientific, welfare-centric policy is framed—one that balances animal welfare and public safety,” said Kirthana R, founder of Hope for Critters.

The activist has created a website where petitioners can upload the receipts for the letters they have sent, which will help keep track of the total number of letters posted. Petitioners can upload their receipts here https://animalwrites.in/