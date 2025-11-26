Over 15,000 cops deployed for Deepam fest in Tiruvannamalai, DGP tells MHC

CHENNAI: In connection with security arrangements for the Karthigai Deepam festival in Tiruvannamalai, the Tamil Nadu DGP and the District Superintendent of Police have submitted a report before the Madras High Court stating that more than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed.

For the Karthigai Deepam scheduled for December 3, lakhs of devotees are expected to gather at the Tiruvannamalai Arunachaleswarar Temple. Therefore, advocate Elephant G Rajendran had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking measures to prevent crowd-related incidents and to ensure adequate basic amenities for the devotees.

The Tamil Nadu DGP and the Tiruvannamalai District SP have filed a detailed report.

According to the report, 26 LED screens have been installed in the temple premises for devotees to view the Deepam ceremony.

For the festival, 15,000 police personnel have been deployed in Tiruvannamalai. The report also states that 88 crime-prevention teams and special teams to prevent harassment and extortion along the Girivalam path have been assigned.

It further explains that, in coordination with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, the municipal administration, and other departments, necessary basic facilities have been arranged for devotees.

Thirteen watch towers have been set up along Mada Street, and steps will be taken to prevent the sale of overpriced items. The report also notes that the Health Department has been requested to appoint seven medical teams.

Recording this report, Justice P B Balaji adjourned the hearing to November 27.