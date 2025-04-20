Over 11,700 child marriages prevented in Tamil Nadu in 5 years: Social welfare department

CHENNAI: As many as 11,753 child marriages have been successfully prevented across Tamil Nadu in the past five years, said the State Social Welfare Department.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Erode, Tirunelveli, Perambalur, Coimbatore, and Dindigul have reported higher instances of child marriages. Special attention and targeted intervention strategies have been deployed in these districts to curb the practice.

As per Indian law, the legal minimum age for marriage is 18 for women and 21 for men. Any marriage conducted below this threshold is considered a violation under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Legal actions are being taken against individuals involved, including the adult groom, those who facilitate or fail to prevent the marriage, and any others complicit. Offenders may face up to two years of imprisonment, a fine of ₹1 lakh, or both.

To address the issue at its roots, the central and state governments have launched multiple awareness campaigns. These include educational programmes in schools and colleges, highlighting the negative impacts of child marriage on health, education, and personal development.

Additionally, the 1098 child helpline is actively used to report and prevent child marriages, allowing authorities to intervene swiftly.