Over 10L gather to witness Kallazhagar’s Vaigai entry on May 1

MADURAI: Lord Kallazhagar will enter the Vaigai river in Madurai on Friday morning as part of the Chithirai festival, with around 10 lakh devotees gathering in the city to witness the event.
The ritual, considered a key event of the festival, is scheduled between 5.35 am and 5.55 am.
Devotees began assembling along the Vaigai river from Thursday night.
The procession began from Alagar Kovil on the evening of April 29, with the deity reaching Tallakulam and proceeding towards the river in the early hours of Friday.
Officials said Lord Kallazhagar will remain in the river for public viewing until about 7.25 am.
Devotees from Madurai and nearby districts, including Dindigul, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Theni, have gathered in large numbers.
The Chithirai festival, which links the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and Alagar Kovil, began on April 19 and includes several rituals leading up to this event.
Police have deployed around 5,000 personnel for security, with surveillance towers and drone monitoring in place. Basic facilities, including drinking water and sanitation, have been arranged for devotees.
Story behind celestial wedding, Lord’s visit
Lord Kallazhagar’s visit to Madurai during the Chithirai festival is linked to a legend associated with Sage Manduka and a missed divine wedding.
According to temple tradition, Lord Kallazhagar sets out from Alagar Kovil to witness the celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar in Madurai. \However, by the time he arrives, the ceremony is over, and he enters the Vaigai river before proceeding further.
The visit is also associated with granting relief to Sage Manduka.
According to legend, a sage named Suthapas was cursed by Sage Durvasa to become a frog after failing to properly receive him. Upon seeking forgiveness, he was told that Lord Sundararaja Perumal would grant him salvation on a specific day during the Chithirai festival.
It is believed that Lord Kallazhagar arrives in Madurai in this form and grants salvation to the sage, which forms a key part of the festival’s significance.