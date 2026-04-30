Over 10L gather to witness Kallazhagar’s Vaigai entry on May 1

The ritual, considered a key event of the festival, is scheduled between 5.35 am and 5.55 am.

Devotees began assembling along the Vaigai river from Thursday night.

The procession began from Alagar Kovil on the evening of April 29, with the deity reaching Tallakulam and proceeding towards the river in the early hours of Friday.

Officials said Lord Kallazhagar will remain in the river for public viewing until about 7.25 am.

Devotees from Madurai and nearby districts, including Dindigul, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram and Theni, have gathered in large numbers.

The Chithirai festival, which links the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai and Alagar Kovil, began on April 19 and includes several rituals leading up to this event.

Police have deployed around 5,000 personnel for security, with surveillance towers and drone monitoring in place. Basic facilities, including drinking water and sanitation, have been arranged for devotees.