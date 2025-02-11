Over 1,000 TASMAC Employees, union leaders and CPI leader Mutharasan arrested amid Protests

CHENNAI: CPI on Tuesday strongly condemned the arrest of over 1,000 TASMAC employees and union leaders including party state secretary R Mutharasan when they attempted to take a rally to the Secretariat to stage protests demanding permanent employment, fair wages, and pensions. Several protestors were also placed under house arrest to prevent them from participating in the demonstrations.

In a statement, the CPI executive committee said that the police crackdown led to the arrest of prominent union leaders, including AITUC national secretary T.M. Moorthy, Tamil Nadu TASMAC Employees Union General Secretary T. Dhanasekaran, VCK Workers’ Front General Secretary I. Muthupandi, TASMAC Employees Union President A.I. Balusamy, TASMAC Salesmen and Assistant Salesmen Union General Secretary Mariappan, and All India Forward Bloc Workers’ Union State Deputy Secretary Mayandi.

CPI said it has strongly condemned the police action, calling it an attack on democratic rights. The party has demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all arrested workers and leaders.

Additionally, CPI has reiterated its call for the state government to negotiate and resolve the key demands of TASMAC employees, including permanent employment, time-bound salary increments, and pension benefits.

“The crackdown has sparked widespread criticism, with unions and opposition parties accusing the state government of suppressing legitimate protests instead of addressing workers' grievances,” it said.