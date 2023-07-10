Over 1,000 arecanut palms felled again in Namakkal

COIMBATORE: Even as police remain clueless over previous incidents of miscreants causing destruction in farms, the Jedarpalayam village in Namakkal witnessed yet another instance of over 1,000 arecanut trees being damaged by unidentified persons on Saturday night.

The miscreants struck, for the second time on the farm owned by Soundarajan at Chinnamarudur area. On June 24, the miscreants axed over 1,600 arecanut plants in his farm during night.

Police were deployed to his farm and inquiries were underway to crack down the culprits.

“Yet again, unidentified persons cut down over 1,000 arecanuts in the remaining patch of his land. They also axed down tapioca plants and other crops grown in the land of neighbouring farmers and also damaged pipelines,” said a police official.

Incidents of violence by miscreants began allegedly in retaliation for the murder of a 27-year-old woman on March 11. Earlier in an arson attack on May 13, a 19-year-old migrant worker at a jaggery unit succumbed to burns, while three others survived after treatment.

To prevent violence, the entire village has been brought under a thick security blanket, and around 500 cops continue to be deployed to carry out round-the-clock patrolling.

Following the incident, West Zone Inspector General R Sudhakar, Salem range DIG S Rajeswari, Namakkal Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kannan visited the farm and held inquiries on Sunday.