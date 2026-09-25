Outages at 5 ministers meet sign of bad times: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday urged the State government to take immediate steps to prevent power cuts, alleging that an outage occurred even during an election campaign consultation meeting in Dharapuram attended by five Ministers.
In a post on X, Anbumani said power supply was disrupted during the meeting attended by five Ministers, including Sengottaiyan and Arunraj, in the Tirupur district.
He criticised the increase in unannounced power cuts and frequent interruptions across the State. “Even after Chief Minister Vijay directly intervened in the functioning of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, the power cuts continuing are unacceptable,” he said.
Anbumani urged the State government and the Electricity Board to stop being indifferent and take “war-footing” measures to address the power shortage and prevent further outages. In another post, he said reports indicated that more than six lakh bags of paddy were lying unprocured at procurement centres in Cauvery delta districts, including Thanjavur and Tiruvarur.
He urged the government to address the shortage of storage facilities and loading workers and ensure proper paddy procurement.