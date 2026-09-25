Outages at 5 ministers meet sign of bad times: PMK

In a post on X, Anbumani said power supply was disrupted during the meeting attended by five Ministers, including Sengottaiyan and Arunraj, in the Tirupur district.

He criticised the increase in unannounced power cuts and frequent interruptions across the State. “Even after Chief Minister Vijay directly intervened in the functioning of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, the power cuts continuing are unacceptable,” he said.