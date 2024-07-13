Ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala to do 3-day Tenkasi trip to meet supporters

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala would launch a tour from July 17 in Tenkasi district. It was part of the statewide tour to meet her supporters, regroup public and revive the party.

Sources said that she would reach Tenkasi on July 16 and commence the three-day tour on the following day.

She would visit several parts of the district till July 20 and hold meetings and discussions with her supporters in the district.

Sasikala planned the tour after holding two rounds of talks with her loyalists in her new residence - Jayalalithaa Illan - opposite to AIADMK supremo’s Veda Nilayam in Poes Garden. On June 16, she announced her “re-entry” into active politics citing the continuous failure of the AIADMK in the electoral front and growing factionalism that weakened the party.

The tour would be aimed to bring the party together and revive the lost glory of the party. The tour of Sasikala would gain significance as several of the functionaries in the AIADMK have been urging its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to take back the expelled leaders to strengthen the party in the Thevar belt.