Our equality principle annoys them; cannot clean their dirty minds: Deputy CM Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: Unfazed by the veiled threats issued by right wing elements led by his Andhra counterpart Pawan Kalayan, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said that the enemies of the Dravidian principle were annoyed by the principle of equality espoused by them and their political immaturity was exposed by their attempt to insult him.

Posting a video of some men in Andhra trampling the photograph of Udhayanidhi at the entrance of a temple there, Udhayanidhi said, “I can only pity the sanghis whose level of political maturity stands exposed in their attempt to insult me.”

“If the enemies of the ideology are so angry at us, I see it as proof of how well I am following the Dravidian principle. They threw footwear at Thanthai Periyar. They insulted Ambedkar to a great extent. They derived pleasure in abusing Arignar Anna. They unleashed verbal volleys at Kalaignar Karunanidhi. There is not a harsh word they did not use against our party president (Stalin),” Udhayanidhi remarked.

“Our principle of equality annoys them. Our success is their frustration of not being able to win over the people by propagating the policy of discrimination by birth and religion. Let them trample my photograph more. We cannot clean their dirty minds. At least let their feet be clean,” a sarcastic Udhayanidhi said.

The Tamil Nadu deputy CM said this a week after he reacted to Pawan Kalyan’s “people trying to destroy Sanathan Dharma will perish” statement with a loaded comment reading, “Let us wait and see.” .

Conveying a message to his enthusiastic cadre active on social media, the DMK youth wing secretary said, “DMK brethren must not be angered by this. Avoid reacting to this. Let us avoid turning emotional for this. Instead, let us walk tirelessly on the path of rationality and equality laid down by Periyar, Ambedkar, Anna, Kalaignar and the party president (Stalin).”