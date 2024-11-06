Ortho surgeon attacked by gang after quarrel in parking lot of Tiruchy ESI Hospital

TIRUCHY: An orthopaedic surgeon at the Tiruchy ESI Hospital was manhandled by a gang of ten during an altercation while he was parking his vehicle at the hospital premises on Tuesday night.

Dr Muthu Karthikeyan was parking his vehicle at the VIP parking lot of the hospital when a gang of ten picked up a quarrel with him. The doctor meanwhile was walking to the hospital building but the gang went after him and manhandled him. The doctor sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the GH where he is presently undergoing treatment.

A case has been filed and a search is under way to trace the culprits, who have been identified as residents of Karumandapam in the city.