Organisers failed in crowd management, safety measures: MDMK chief Vaiko

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|1 Oct 2025 8:15 AM IST
    MDMK chief Vaiko 

    CHENNAI: MDMK chief Vaiko on Tuesday held the TVK responsible for the fatal Karur stampede on September 27.

    Vaiko described the Karur gathering as “poorly planned,” and said “lapses” in crowd management turned what should have been a celebratory event into a disaster. He alleged that actor and TVK president Vijay’s delayed arrival in Namakkal and subsequently in Karur on September 27 exacerbated the situation.

    “Vijay reached Namakkal very late and was several hours behind schedule even to enter Karur district,” he noted. Vaiko further criticised the long, coach-like vehicle used for the leader, which was equipped with amenities and a platform, arguing that it impeded movement and contributed to the tragedy. He emphasised that organisers must anticipate such risks and ensure the deployment of trained volunteers, adequatestaging arrangements, and emergency protocols.

    DTNEXT Bureau

