Order allowing individual to own grama natham land set aside

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court set aside the Court’s order allowing a private individual to enjoy the peaceful possession of a grama natham land near Cooum river.

A division bench of justices, SM Subramaniam and C Kumarappan, wrote that considering the judgment in the case of S Anbananthan vs District Collector, Perambalur, 2024, the single judge granting relief in favour of the private individual is not in consonance with the legal principles, while allowing the appeal preferred by the State.

“The State government is empowered to regulate the grama natham lands by following the procedures as contemplated under the revenue standing orders and the concept of grama natham land do not vest with the government has been overturned by this Court, wrote the bench.

The State submitted that it was a fact that the respondent (S Mithra Srikanth) had been enjoying the possession of grama natham land. “The impugned lands are also a part of the area of Cooum River.

Hence, the government has initiated action to evict encroachers from water body and to restore the lands,” added the State. It was further submitted that the single judge made a finding that Srikanth is entitled for patta and also issued a direction not to disturb the peaceful possession of the land.