OrbitAID to demo satellite refuelling with new spacecrafts in February

The mission will follow the planned relaunch of OrbitAID's AayulSAT-1 satellite in early November 2026 aboard the SSLV L1, described as the first operational flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The spacecraft will demonstrate fuel and power transfer technologies, paving the way for the company's more advanced satellite servicing mission.

AayulSAT-1, named after the Tamil word 'Aayul' meaning lifespan, was previously launched aboard the PSLV-C62 in January 2026. However, the spacecraft could not complete its mission following the launch failure.

OrbitAID plans to launch AayulSAT-2A and AayulSAT-2B aboard an Indian launch vehicle in February 2027. Weighing approximately 70 kg each, the two spacecraft will be placed in low Earth orbit before separating to demonstrate a series of complex operations, including rendezvous, proximity operations, docking, refuelling and power transfer.