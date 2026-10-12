OrbitAID to demo satellite refuelling with new spacecrafts in February

CHENNAI: City-based space technology startup OrbitAID is planning to demonstrate satellite refuelling, docking and in-orbit servicing with its AayulSAT-2A and AayulSAT-2B spacecraft in February 2027. The mission aims to demonstrate technologies that could extend the operational life of satellites, reduce the need to carry large quantities of fuel during launch and potentially assist spacecraft stranded in orbit due to propulsion system failures.
The mission will follow the planned relaunch of OrbitAID's AayulSAT-1 satellite in early November 2026 aboard the SSLV L1, described as the first operational flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The spacecraft will demonstrate fuel and power transfer technologies, paving the way for the company's more advanced satellite servicing mission.
AayulSAT-1, named after the Tamil word 'Aayul' meaning lifespan, was previously launched aboard the PSLV-C62 in January 2026. However, the spacecraft could not complete its mission following the launch failure.
OrbitAID plans to launch AayulSAT-2A and AayulSAT-2B aboard an Indian launch vehicle in February 2027. Weighing approximately 70 kg each, the two spacecraft will be placed in low Earth orbit before separating to demonstrate a series of complex operations, including rendezvous, proximity operations, docking, refuelling and power transfer.
The mission will explore two approaches to satellite servicing. In the first, the spacecraft will demonstrate refuelling a satellite equipped with OrbitAID's SIDRP refuelling interface.
R Sakthikumar, founder and CEO of OrbitAID, told DT Next that during the mission, the chaser spacecraft would perform a series of orbital manoeuvres to approach and dock with the target satellite. "We will use our proprietary ARCAS docking mechanism, which is designed to connect with a satellite's standard Launch Adapter Ring (LAR). Once docking is completed, the spacecraft will deploy our SIDRP robotic arm to demonstrate the refuelling process. We will then test the spacecraft's ability to function like a jetpack, using its own propulsion system to change its orbit and provide propulsion support," Sakthikumar said.;
He added that as part of this demonstration, the chaser spacecraft will raise its orbit and subsequently return to its original altitude. These manoeuvres will help OrbitAID validate the key technologies required for future satellite servicing and in-orbit refuelling missions.
"If this demonstration is successful, we plan to develop larger versions of our spacecraft to service and refuel satellites in geostationary orbit (GEO), where several communication, broadcasting and weather satellites operate," he told DT Next.
Sakthikumar explained that once the satellites exhaust fuel, they may have to be retired even when their other onboard systems are still functioning. "Satellite refuelling has the potential to change the economics of space missions. By refuelling satellites in orbit, we can potentially extend their operational lifespans, reduce the cost of replacing them and make space missions more efficient. In the future, servicing spacecraft could also help address certain propulsion system or valve failures in compatible satellites, provided they can be safely approached and docked with the servicing vehicle," he said.
OrbitAID's planned missions are expected to serve as technology demonstrations towards developing such capabilities. Their success could help establish the foundation for future commercial satellite servicing operations, particularly for expensive geostationary satellites, where extending operational life could offer significant economic benefits. If this refuelling mission is successful, India will be the second country to have this technology following China.