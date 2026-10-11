Twin hybrid rockets launched to test ‘restart tech’ at Tiruvidanthai

The launch was organised by Space Zone India, Martin Group and the US-based Global Help International Foundation at 7 am on October 10.

The two rockets, named RHUMI 1 and RHUMI 2, were developed using hybrid propulsion technology with an indigenous restart mechanism. Each rocket measures 3.1 metres in length and 164 mm in diameter and weighs 35 kg. Data gathered during the experiment is expected to support future research and technological development in the space sector.