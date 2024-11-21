Begin typing your search...

    Orange alert for Tamil Nadu as very heavy rainfall likely on November 26

    Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience heavy rainfall from November 25

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 Nov 2024 9:43 AM IST  ( Updated:2024-11-21 04:20:38  )
    Representative image

    CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu on November 26, forecasting very heavy rainfall across several regions of the state, said a Maalaimalar.

    According to the Meteorological Department, an upper-level cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the South Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas within the next 24 hours. This will likely lead to the formation of a new low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 23.

    Also Read:Heavy rains: Ramanathapuram schools to decide on holidays based on weather conditions

    As a result, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience heavy rainfall from November 25, with very heavy rainfall expected on November 26.

    Tamil Nadu rainsOrange alertHeavy Rainsmonsoon rainsTN Rain updates
    Online Desk

