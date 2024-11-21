Orange alert for Tamil Nadu as very heavy rainfall likely on November 26

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu on November 26, forecasting very heavy rainfall across several regions of the state, said a Maalaimalar.

According to the Meteorological Department, an upper-level cyclonic circulation is expected to form over the South Andaman Sea and its surrounding areas within the next 24 hours. This will likely lead to the formation of a new low-pressure area in the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 23.

As a result, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience heavy rainfall from November 25, with very heavy rainfall expected on November 26.