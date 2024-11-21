Heavy rains: Ramanathapuram schools to decide on holidays based on weather conditions

CHENNAI: Battered by unprecedented rainfall on November 20, the school authorities in Ramanathapuram have been granted the discretion to decide on declaring holiday on Thursday based on weather conditions, the Chief Educational Officer said in a notification.

Rameswaram and Pamban in the district received substantial rainfall on Wednesday, which led to flooding and water stagnation in several areas. Rameswaram received a massive 41 centimetres of rainfall in about 10 hours, while it was 19 cm in Pamban.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the torrential rains resulted in the Ramanathapuram bus stand being flooded, causing difficulties for the commuters.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli District Collector Karthikeyan said schools and colleges in the district would function as usual.