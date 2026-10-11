Can't steal credit for AIADMK's Chennai Metro Rail DPR with optics, EPS tells TVK govt

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday (October 11) accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of engaging in publicity politics over the inauguration of Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, saying the project began during the AIADMK regime.
“I could have done a photoshoot wearing sunglasses on the Metro bridge and shot a reel wearing a safety helmet inside the tunnel. But I have never believed in such deceptive politics,” Palaniswami took a veiled dig at CM Vijay over his recent photo-op at one of the Metro Rail facilities. He maintained that he believed in action rather than publicity and asserted that the project his government initiated continued to serve the people.
In a statement, Palaniswami said the detailed project report (DPR) for the Phase II corridors was prepared, and the project was approved during the AIADMK government. He recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone for the project.
Despite delays in the Centre's release of funds, the AIADMK government allocated funds from the State's resources and commenced work, he said.
Palaniswami said the Centre approved and allocated Rs 63,246 crore for Chennai Metro Rail Phase II in 2024 after the then AIADMK leadership made several representations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said the project's inauguration reflected the initiatives taken during the AIADMK regime and that the work continued to benefit the people of the State regardless of which party was in power.
Earlier, Palaniswami welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport on his arrival in Chennai.