Can't steal credit for AIADMK's Chennai Metro Rail DPR with optics, EPS tells TVK govt

“I could have done a photoshoot wearing sunglasses on the Metro bridge and shot a reel wearing a safety helmet inside the tunnel. But I have never believed in such deceptive politics,” Palaniswami took a veiled dig at CM Vijay over his recent photo-op at one of the Metro Rail facilities. He maintained that he believed in action rather than publicity and asserted that the project his government initiated continued to serve the people.

In a statement, Palaniswami said the detailed project report (DPR) for the Phase II corridors was prepared, and the project was approved during the AIADMK government. He recalled that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone for the project.