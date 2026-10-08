DMK’s stamp on Metro Rail indelible: DMK president MK Stalin

Drawing a parallel with Valluvar Kottam, Stalin said the DMK's contribution to the Metro project would remain an indelible part of history.

Recalling the project's origins, Stalin said the Metro Rail was conceived during former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's tenure, when he was Deputy Chief Minister. He said he had travelled to Japan to secure JICA funding for the project.

He said the first phase connected key transport hubs, including the airport, Chennai Central and Koyambedu, and became a major milestone in Chennai's public transport system. He also recalled how Metro Rail services helped lakhs of people reach safer locations during the 2015 floods.