OPS urges TN film producers to change Kalaignar centenary celebration from Dec 24

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam urged the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Association to reschedule Kalaignar centenary celebration, which was organised on December 24, the death anniversary of popular actor and former chief minister M G Ramachandran.



The programme was organised as part of the year-old celebration of the centenary year of former chief minister and writer M Karunanidhi

Though M G Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR, passed away 35 years ago, he still lives in the hearts of the Tamil people across the world. The people from all walks of life would pay their homage to the great leader on his death anniversary, OPS said in a statement and urged the Tamil film producers association to change the date of the programme, keeping the contribution of the people.

A couple of days ago, AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar has also flagged the issue and questioned the rationale behind organising centenary celebration of DMK patriach and former CM Karunanidhi by the Tamil film industry on the death anniversary of MGR.