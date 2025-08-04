OPS says he sought Modi’s time with Nainar, asks BJP chief to speak truth

CHENNAI: The tussle between expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and state BJP leaders over his exit from the NDA intensified on Sunday as the former Chief Minister exhibited a message he had sent to state president Nainar Nagenthran ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State.

Panneerselvam exhibited a message, which read “Honourable AIADMK Coordinator Mr O Panneerselvam wants to speak with you.” OPS claimed that it was sent to Nainar Nagenthran on July 24 to refute the BJP state president’s claims that he could have arranged a meeting with the PM if he had been approached earlier. “I am sharing the letter seeking permission to meet the Prime Minister, sent on July 24,” Panneerselvam told journalists, refraining from speaking further.

The OPS-issued statement on Saturday carried strong words urging Nagenthran to speak the truth. OPS also claimed that he had attempted to contact Nagenthran six times over the phone and had sent messages too, all without response. It is evident that he lacked any interest in facilitating a meeting with the PM, OPS said.

Meanwhile, sharpening his attack on the EPS-led AIADMK, a member of the NDA, O Panneerselvam has called on members of the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee to organise public meetings across the State condemning Palaniswami. The aim, he said, is to inform the people about how Edappadi Palaniswami is leading the AIADMK down a disastrous path and to highlight the Union government’s anti-Tamil Nadu stance.

OPS also urged the cadre to expose the issues faced by the public under the current DMK regime.