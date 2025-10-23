OPS says farmers' morale down as govt fails in adequate paddy procurement, proper storage

CHENNAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam has urged the DMK government to immediately procure all paddy bags getting accumulated at the Direct Procurement Centres (DPC).

Agriculture deserves utmost attention and active support from the State government, he said in a statement. "It is the government's primary responsibility to enhance agricultural production, provide necessary assistance to farmers, promptly procure harvested paddy, and disburse the due payments swiftly," he added.

"However, the government is failing its fundamental duties, especially in paddy procurement operations. It is a matter of serious concern," he said.

Large quantities of paddy brought by farmers to DPC were left unpurchased for several days at the beginning of this month, leading to the present chaos, he alleged. "Paddy bags have been lying unattended in open yards and along roadsides, exposed to vagaries of monsoon," he said, citing storage at open areas.

Each procurement centre is burdened with about 4,000 to 5,000 bags of unpurchased paddy, he alleged. The delay has caused hardship to farmers, who depend on timely procurement and payment for their livelihood, the former Chief Minister said.

He said if this situation persists, both the quality of the stored paddy and the morale of farmers will deteriorate. He urged the DMK government to immediately clear the accumulated stock at all procurement centres and strengthen coordination among the food, civil supplies, and revenue departments.