OPS says DMK likely to retain power in 2026

SIVAGANGA: Expelled AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday said the DMK appears to have an advantage in the 2026 Assembly election as other major parties remain divided.

Speaking to reporters after attending the 224th Guru Puja of the Marudu brothers at Kalaiyar Kovil in Sivaganga district, he said his party would decide on alliances based on the welfare of the people.

He said, “In the present situation, all opposition parties are divided. The AIADMK is split, and there are differences between Ramadoss and Anbumani in the PMK. Given this, the DMK seems poised to retain power. People are saying this, not me.”

Commenting on the Karur tragedy, he said condolence messages should be appreciated rather than criticised and that political reasons should not be attached to such actions.