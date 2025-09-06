OPS, Sasikala back Erode veteran Sengottaiyan’s call for AIADMK unity

CHENNAI: Shortly after senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan set an ultimatum for party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to initiate steps to reunite the divided forces of the party, expelled leaders VK Sasikala and O Panneerselvam welcomed the move and pledged their support.

Panneerselvam, who is currently in his native Theni district, referred to the Erode strongman as his “beloved brother” and said that he was voicing the conscience of every party cadre. He stated that Sengottaiyan had been working tirelessly since MGR founded the party, standing firm even during difficult times. His efforts, he said, are aimed at reuniting the party and restoring its lost glory, and he assured that he would support the senior leader’s efforts in every way.

He also pointed out that the party had faced continuous electoral defeats over the past three to four years. According to him, if the AIADMK is to reverse its fortunes, the factions must come together. Stressing that the AIADMK is a cadre-based movement, he said unity among the ranks was the need of the hour.

Meanwhile, former general secretary VK Sasikala also issued a statement with a slogan “Let’s unite! Let’s win,” extending her support to Sengottaiyan’s call for a united AIADMK. She said his message reflected the spirit of a true AIADMKian.

Sasikala asserted that what Sengottaiyan had expressed was not only the voice of every AIADMK cadre but also the opinion of the people of TN. Emphasising the importance of unity, she noted that only a consolidated party could defeat its arch-rival, the DMK, in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Ready to join hands: OPS camp

Meanwhile, welcoming Sengottaiyan’s decision, OPS supporter R Vaithilingam expressed his solidarity and assured to work for the welfare of the party.

“He should form a coordination committee. If he asks us to join the united AIADMK, we are ready for it as the cadres are in a dejected mood. The time has come for unification,” Vaithilingam said. He added that TTV Dhinakaran and others would only boost AIADMK.