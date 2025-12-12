OPS postpones Dec 15 meet amid efforts to rejoin AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee coordinator O Panneerselvam has postponed the December 15 meeting where he was expected to announce his next political move, even as he continues efforts through BJP leaders to secure re-entry into the AIADMK.

Panneerselvam, who has been heading a separate outfit since his expulsion from the party, has repeatedly called for reunification and has maintained that he has no conditions for returning. However, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has remained firm that OPS, whom he accuses of acting against the party, cannot be reinducted.

During a meeting with his supporters in Chennai on November 24, Panneerselvam had said that the AIADMK’s General Council on December 10 must decide on restoring him to the party. He also indicated that if no decision emerged, he would announce his next course of action on December 15, hinting at the possible launch of a new political party. Days later, he retracted that position and said he had no plans to start a new party.

Amid speculation, reports surfaced that he would still hold a meeting on December 15 to make an important announcement regarding his political direction. It has now emerged that he has decided to postpone this meeting.

Sources said Panneerselvam has continued lobbying through BJP leaders in Delhi and Tamil Nadu to facilitate his return to the AIADMK.