OPS not to float party, may rejoin AIADMK

CHENNAI: In a sharp departure from his earlier stance, O Panneerselvam, former Chief Minister and coordinator of the AIADMK Workers' Rights Retrieval Committee, on Friday claimed he had never announced the launch of a new party, signalling a clear backtrack after his recent visit to Delhi, meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources said Panneerselvam’s reversal comes after he met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Following assurances from the BJP leadership, talks may soon begin to facilitate his reinstatement in the AIADMK.

A resolution toward this end could be taken up at the party’s general council meeting on December 10, according to party insiders.

The fresh twists have ended the brief bonhomie between TTV Dhinakaran, Panneerselvam and Sengottaiyan after their meeting at the Devar Jayanthi celebrations in Pasumpon in October.

They made separate visits to the Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai this week. The change in tone from Panneerselvam has sparked renewed speculation within the AIADMK factions.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran reaffirmed there was no change in his position regarding an alliance with the NDA, reiterating that he would not align as long as Palaniswami remained the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate.

VK Sasikala, a close aide of late chief minister Jayalalithaa and previously vocal about uniting the AIADMK, also appeared to soften her tone. Speaking to reporters, she only remarked that senior leader KA Sengottaiyan should not have shown urgency in joining TVK. She did not repeat her earlier claims about uniting the AIADMK or ensuring the party faced the 2026 elections together.

Political observers say Panneerselvam, Dhinakaran and Sasikala have yet to converge on a clear strategy, leaving the prospects for factional unity uncertain as the elections draw closer.