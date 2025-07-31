CHENNAI: Rebutting former cabinet colleague Kadambur C Raju’s remark that the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa’s decision to withdraw support for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government at the Centre was a ‘historical mistake’, expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam asserted that it was, in fact, a “revolutionary” decision that paved the way for the AIADMK’s return to power with a resounding victory in the 2001 Assembly elections.

Panneerselvam, on behalf of the AIADMK Cadres’ Rights Retrieval Committee, demanded that Raju tender an apology for his statement and cautioned that he would face the consequences if he fails to do so.

In a scathing attack on the Kovilpatti MLA, Panneerselvam accused Raju of displaying sheer ignorance through his remarks. “What he said about Amma (Jayalalithaa) is akin to kicking away the ladder. It was she who gave him political identity and elevated him to the position of MLA and made him a minister,” he said.

“Kadambur Raju’s speech amounts to nothing more than historical plunder,” said Panneerselvam in his statement, continuing his tirade against Raju, who had earlier described Jayalalithaa’s 1998 withdrawal of support to the BJP-led government as a historical mistake during a closed-door meeting with BJP functionaries in his constituency in Thoothukudi district on Wednesday. Raju later blamed the media, claiming his remarks had been misinterpreted.

Recalling Jayalalithaa’s popular election rallying cry, ‘Modi or this lady?’, Panneerselvam said the late AIADMK leader had boldly challenged the BJP’s prime ministerial candidate and secured 37 out of 39 seats in the 2014 general elections.

“Yet Raju is criticising her for that very achievement. His behaviour is akin to turning against those who once supported him,” he said and equated his act to betrayal by referring to a Tamil proverb ‘Unda veetukku renthagam’.

“If he fails to issue an apology for his comments, the people of Tamil Nadu will deliver a fitting response,” Panneerselvam warned.

Panneerselvam hit two birds in one stroke by issuing a strongly worded statement against former AIADMK minister Raju as well as communicating his displeasure to the BJP yet again for failing to give him due respect.

A couple of days ago, he issued a statement strongly condemning the BJP-led Union government for withholding funds to the tune of Rs 2,151 cr to Tamil Nadu under SSA scheme for not adhering to the three-language policy.