OPS for retrieval of cadre’s right to select GS

TIRUCHY: MGR gave the rights to the cadre to select the party’s general secretary, that was strictly followed by the late general secretary J Jayalalithaa and we will continue to fight for the rights of the cadre, said former AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam in Ariyalur on Wednesday.

Speaking among him followers in a Cadre’s Rights Retrieval meet in Ariyalur, Panneerselvam said, “MGR gave the rights to select the party’s general secretary to the cadre. The same was followed by Jayalalithaa, but Edappadi K Palaniswami had cheated the entire cadre, altered party norms and snatched the general secretary post and the AIADMK by organising a general body meeting with just 228 cadre. We will fight to retrieve the party from EPS and hand it over to the cadre, the backbone of AIADMK.”