Begin typing your search...

OPS for retrieval of cadre’s right to select GS

Speaking among him followers in a Cadre’s Rights Retrieval meet in Ariyalur, Panneerselvam said, “MGR gave the rights to select the party’s general secretary to the cadre."

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|11 Jan 2024 1:00 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-01-11 01:00:47.0  )
OPS for retrieval of cadre’s right to select GS
X

O Panneerselvam. File photo

TIRUCHY: MGR gave the rights to the cadre to select the party’s general secretary, that was strictly followed by the late general secretary J Jayalalithaa and we will continue to fight for the rights of the cadre, said former AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam in Ariyalur on Wednesday.

Speaking among him followers in a Cadre’s Rights Retrieval meet in Ariyalur, Panneerselvam said, “MGR gave the rights to select the party’s general secretary to the cadre. The same was followed by Jayalalithaa, but Edappadi K Palaniswami had cheated the entire cadre, altered party norms and snatched the general secretary post and the AIADMK by organising a general body meeting with just 228 cadre. We will fight to retrieve the party from EPS and hand it over to the cadre, the backbone of AIADMK.”

Tamil NaduOPSO PanneerselvamJ JayalalithaaCadre’s Rights Retrieval meetMGR
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X