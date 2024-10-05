OPS criticises DMK govt, urges to fill vacancies in govt law colleges

CHENNAI: O Panneerselvam, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, criticised the DMK government for allowing several professor positions in government law colleges to lie vacant and has urged for the immediate filling of these vacancies.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that if a state should be strong in law and order, maintain social justice and have a low crime rate, it is not enough to have just a bunch of regulations, it is essential for the rules and regulations to be taught to the law students.

Noting that the DMK government has failed to do so, he said that the demand highlights the need to address the shortage of faculty members in these institutions, which can impact the quality of education and research.

OPS further pointed out that in the past three years of the DMK regime, lakhs of vacancies in schools, colleges and offices have remained vacant and the government has shown no interest in filling it despite repeated requests.

The former CM referred to the recent affidavit submitted by the Director of Legal Studies to the Madras HC and said, "19 out of 20 associate professor posts in the 15 government law colleges in Tamil Nadu were vacant. In the case of assistant professors, 70 of the 206 sanctioned posts were vacant."

Wondering how it is possible to impart quality education with not enough faculty, OPS said it is not enough if students are made to enrol in higher education, it is the duty of the ruling party to ensure that the students have an opportunity to learn something so they can be successful in their careers.

"I request the DMK government to fill these vacancies with war footing and ensure there is no disruption in education at law colleges," he added.