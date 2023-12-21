Opposition welcomes Madras HC's judgement against Ponmudy

CHENNAI: The opposition parties in the state have welcomed the judgement of the Madras High Court which not only convicted the high profile DMK minister K Ponmudy but also disqualified him as an elected MLA.

AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said that DMK is synonymous with corruption.

"DMK government under M Karunanidhi was dismissed on the allegations of corruption. DMK introduced corruption to the state. This continues and the (DMK) families have become rich, " he said.

He opined that imposing a three-year term and Rs. 50 lakh penalty against Ponmudy and his wife is a good judgement.

Meanwhile, PMK founder S Ramadoss opined that the judgement has increased the people's trust on courts.

"The Madras High Court has imposed a three-year term and Rs. 50 lakh penalty against Ponmudi on a case pertaining to a disproportionate asset case. The judgement is a lesson for persons in public life, " he said.

He added that the stand of the PMK is that public life and politics should be clean.

"The high court judgement will help in attaining this, " he said.

BJP state president K Annamalai also welcomed the judgement but termed the judgemenr as a much delayed one. "The judgement has come at an important situation in state politics. Of the 35 ministers in the state, 11 ministers are having graft cases pending against them in the courts,".

The IPS turned politician also said he was eagerly waiting for the judgments in the other pending cases against DMK ministers.

However the Congress party, the key alliance of the DMK remained by and large silent on the issue.

"The judgment given by the MHC is not the final verdict. Annan Ponmudy will explore the legal priovisions before the Supreme court and this is certainly not a setback for the DMK- Congress alliance in the state," K Selvaperunthagai, Leader of Congress legislative party told media.