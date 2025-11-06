Opposition leader EPS asserts authority, issues stern warning to party cadre

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami convened a meeting with the party's 86 district secretaries at the party headquarters on Wednesday and set a stern tone ahead of next month's crucial general council meeting.

The one-hour meeting, far from a routine gathering, was characterised by its disciplinary warnings and strategic directives. A serious looking Palaniswami delivered a clear message, saying any functionary acting against the party's interests will be expelled without hesitation. This warning comes in the wake of internal dissent, notably the stir created by senior leader KA Sengottaiyan.

With elections approaching, EPS instructed secretaries to unite and coordinate all party cadres effectively. He directed them to refrain from public discussions on potential alliances, assuring them that necessary alliances would ‘form naturally’, and that their sole focus should be on securing the party's victory.

A major emphasis was placed on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Secretaries were ordered to remain vigilant to ensure no AIADMK supporter is removed from the lists.

Specifically addressing the absence of Sengottaiyan in Erode, Palaniswami directed the local functionaries to continue party work without any interruption.

Following the main meeting, EPS held separate discussions with underperforming secretaries, warning them that any lapse in their duties could cost them their positions.

The leadership also deliberated with senior leaders K.P. Munusamy, S.P. Velumani, and Thangamani on the strategy to counter the petition on party symbol filed by Sengottaiyan with the Election Commission.

The meeting served as a demonstration of Palaniswami's control, signaling a no-tolerance policy towards indiscipline as the party gears up for the upcoming electoral battles.