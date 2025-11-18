Opposition finds it tough to match Rs 10 per SIR form accepted by DMK

CHENNAI: A conflict has erupted between the ruling DMK and the opposition party AIADMK over the fixing of daily perks and food allowances for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has fixed Rs 10 per enumeration form, and the ruling party is also providing the same amount to its booth agents. However, the primary opposition, the AIADMK, is reportedly not willing to spend at this level.

In Tamil Nadu, 68,467 lower-cadre government staff have been appointed as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to distribute and collect enumeration forms as part of the SIR exercise. “Each BLO receives Rs 10 for every form they distribute and collect from voters,” an Election Department official said.

Along with BLOs, supervisors have been appointed to oversee the process. Each supervisor is assigned to approximately eight booths and serves as a liaison between BLOs and higher authorities. They are responsible for submitting daily reports on enumeration activities and are also eligible to receive Rs 10 per form.

In line with the ECI’s incentives, the ruling DMK has adopted a similar payment structure for its booth-level activities. Each booth reportedly has several agents appointed by the party. “The party has sanctioned Rs 10,000 per booth to meet agents’ expenses. In addition, we offer a daily food allowance,” party sources said.

The DMK has also created its own voter-information form similar to the ECI’s enumeration form. Party cadre said these forms are used to collect voter details and fill them out for organisational purposes. “We are working on par with the Election Commission’s exercise,” a Booth Level Agent (BLA) from the ruling party said.