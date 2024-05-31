Opposing PM Modi's meditation is transgressive, says Tamil Nadu BJP unit

CHENNAI: BJP state unit on Friday said opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation is not only immoral but transgressive.

According to state BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad, a crowd that has no faith in our Indian culture of Spirituality, meditation, yoga, prayer, sun worship and has no sense of the soil, opposes PM Modi's meditation.

"Those who tried to bring down Prime Minister Narendra Modi and those who are going to lose, say it is a crime if he walks, stands or sits. They are criticising that one should not sit and meditate like this, " Prasad said in a statement, adding that others have no right to interfere in PM Modi's personal wishes and such interference is not only rude, but trespassing.