Oppn voice muffled, says AIADMK; stages walkout

CHENNAI: Members of principal opposition AIADMK, led by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday walked out of the State Assembly after Speaker M Appavu denied them permission to raise an issue of urgent public importance in the House.

Moments after Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the ‘rejection’ of the NEET exemption bill by the union government, AIADMK members, including Edappadi Palaniswami sought to raise an issue. Leader of the House Duraimurugan intervened in defence of Speaker Appavu and said that be it a special call attention motion or adjournment motion, if it is declined under rules by the Speaker, it cannot be taken up for discussion in the House.

Unmindful of the noise created by the AIADMK members, Speaker Appavu emphasised, “You (Deputy LoP) brought it to my attention. I told you that it has been declined already,” Appavu said. Members of the AIADMK exited the House in protest moments later.