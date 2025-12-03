Ooty residents to get a pet park soon

NILGIRIS: Ooty is all set to inaugurate a dedicated pet park which would be developed at a cost of Rs 40 lakhs inside the Ooty Arboretum.

According to a report in The Times of India, the initiative aims to improve footfall at the botanical garden which has been on a decline off late. The park is designed in such a way that it uses the space flanking the central stormwater drain channel in an effort to preserve the existing trees or walking paths. To ensure a smooth experience for regular visitors, the area has been fully fenced.

Officials said that the amenities in the park include designated water stations, trash cans and specialised play equipment for dogs. The facility will also permit professional dog trainers to conduct sessions on the premises. To ensure that pet parents follow the regulations, clear guidelines for visitors displayed on signboards.

Currently the Arboretum charges a Rs 10 entry fee but the fees for the new pet park remains is yet to be decided. Authorities said that options for monthly or annual passes are being evaluated and all collected fees will be directed towards the park's upkeep.

The district administration developed the park in consultation with the SPCA which has given several suggestions which will be incorporated into the plan. A sub-committee with members from the horticulture, revenue and municipal departments, along with SPCA representatives will be formed soon to oversee the project. There is also a proposal to establish an on-site dog registration centre in the near future.