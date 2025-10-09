Ooty, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri, and Valparai would be further promoted: Minister

CHENNAI: In a bid to attract more domestic and international tourists into the State, the Minister for Tourism, R Rajendran, on Wednesday said that Tamil Nadu's renowned temples, ancient monuments, and hill destinations such as Ooty, Kodaikanal, Yercaud, Yelagiri, and Valparai would be further promoted.

During the review meeting of his department, the minister said various tourism development works are being implemented across the districts.

“In particular, at the historic port city of Poompuhar — a symbol of Tamil Nadu's rich culture, tradition, and heritage — tourism development projects are being carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 21.98 crore,” he said adding “these include the construction of a ticket counter, information centre, parking area, compound wall, storeroom, walkways, and restrooms”.

The minister said additionally, traditional lighting arrangements and architectural enhancement works are under way. All these facilities will soon be completed and opened for public use, he added.

The minister instructed tourism officials to ensure necessary infrastructure facilities, such as transportation and hospitality services for visitors at all district-level tourist destinations where development works are in progress.