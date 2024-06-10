Only doctors registered on Sarathi portal can issue medical certificates for new driving licence or renewal: Transport Commissioner

CHENNAI: To prevent irregularities involving the submission of medical certificates issued by fake doctors for individuals above 40 years who are applying for new driving licences or renewal of the existing ones, the State Transport and Road Safety Commissioner has announced that only doctors registered with the Tamil Nadu Medical Council can issue a medical certificate and upload them through the Sarathi website.

According to the Commissioner, individuals above 40 years of age can only obtain a new driving licence or renew an existing one after obtaining a medical certificate from a registered doctor, as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rule.

The Commissioner has noted that there have been instances of fake certificates being issued in some parts of the state for obtaining a driving licence, and appropriate actions are being taken in this regard.

To prevent such irregularities, qualified doctors are required to upload their Tamil Nadu Medical Council registration certificate number on the Sarathi website, along with details of their clinic/hospital and their name once. The doctors have to enter the password received on their mobile number linked to their Aadhaar number.

After a one-time verification, the doctors will be allowed to upload the medical certificates of the applicants using the Sarathi software.

This new registration process for doctors aims to prevent the misuse of medical certificates issued by fake doctors.

To familiarise doctors with the Sarathi portal and confirm their records, Regional Transport Officers across the State will hold a demonstration on Tuesday at 11 am.