Online videos, vlogs promote unsafe behaviour, says SR

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division of Southern Railway (SR) has raised concern over a rise in online videos, vlogs and short reels that carry misleading, incomplete or factually incorrect information about railway operations.

Several of these clips, uploaded on high-subscriber YouTube channels and other social media platforms, portray Indian Railways in a negative light and in some instances, encourage unsafe or unlawful behaviour among viewers.

In a press release, SR said that it misrepresents the functioning of the railways and poses risks to public safety. It reiterated that creating vlogs, recording videos or taking photographs within railway premises without proper permission from competent authorities is a punishable offence under the Railways Act, 1989.

Actions such as trespassing on tracks, entering restricted zones, filming in prohibited areas or engaging in unsafe activities for online visibility attract legal consequences. The release said social media creators and the public must act responsibly when using railway facilities.

Videography or photography inside stations, yards, depots, workshops and other restricted locations requires prior authorisation. The release also cautioned that circulating misleading or defamatory content can invite action under Sections 499 and 500 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with other applicable legal provisions.