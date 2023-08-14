'Online gaming companies making profit out of someone's skill'

CHENNAI: The online rummy companies are making money out of someone's gaming skills and the online gaming companies are addicting the already disoriented youth with fancy bonuses, Kapil Sibal argued in the Madras High Court on Monday defending the State's policy to ban the online rummy in the state.

The online gaming companies are using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and algorithms to find out patterns of players, it also encourages people without skills to play virtually, said Kapil.

The case was listed before the first division bench of MHC comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and P D Audikesavalu.

Senior counsel Kapil Sibal appeared for the State, contended that the gaming companies' intention is only to make revenue from the online rummy, they are not concerned about the players.

Gaming companies last year's total income is above Rs.2,000 crores, despite offering bonuses to attract the players, the gaming companies earned Rs.936 crore, said the senior counsel.

The gaming companies' contention of playing rummy online and offline is wrong, in virtual there is no physical space, lack of transparency, cannot communicate with other players, how can we believe that an opponent player is a real person or computer, it may be a computer, the senior counsel contended. The senior counsel also contended that betting and gambling have different connotations.

If any person from outside the game, using the player's skill to make a profit is called gambling, said Kapil and contended that the online rummy companies are also gambling to make revenue, he argued.

Under Article 19 (6) of the Constitution, the gaming companies don't have the locus to file this petition and questioned the entertainability of the case.

After the senior counsel concluded his submission the counsels for the gaming companies requested time for their further submission.

The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court (MHC) adjourned a batch of petitions, challenging the online rummy ban act, to August 21. Accepting the request the bench posted all the matter to August 21 for further hearing.