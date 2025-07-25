Online diet to lose weight turns fatal for class 12 student in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: A Class 12 student from Kanyakumari district tragically lost his life after following an extreme online diet that involved consuming only fruit juice for three months in an attempt to lose weight.

Saktheeshwar, a 17-year-old from Parnattivilai near Kulachal in Kanyakumari district, had recently completed his Class 12 exams and was preparing to join an engineering college. Concerned about his body weight and afraid of being mocked by future classmates, he turned to YouTube to search for weight loss tips, said a Daily Thanthi report.

According to police investigations, Saktheeshwar began following a strict diet he found online, avoiding solid food entirely and consuming only fruit juice for the past three months. Alongside this diet, he also engaged in regular workouts. Over time, the prolonged juice-only diet led to severe respiratory issues. Reportedly, the excessive intake of juice resulted in cold-related complications that eventually triggered breathing difficulty.

On the morning of the incident, Saktheeshwar suddenly collapsed at home after experiencing shortness of breath. His parents immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared that he had already passed away.

Following his death, the Kulachal police conducted an inquiry and sent the body for post-mortem to the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam. Health officials have since warned against following unverified online diet plans without proper medical guidance.

In a final act of kindness, Saktheeshwar’s grieving parents chose to donate both of his eyes. Doctors and police officials have urged the public to consult certified medical professionals before starting any diet or exercise regimen, especially for weight loss.