Online AYUSH course applications from Sept 9

CHENNAI: Online applications for Diploma (DIP/DNT) AYUSH Paramedical Courses for the academic year 2025–2026 will open in Tamil Nadu on September 9. The Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy on Monday announced that eligible candidates can apply for seats at the Government Schools for AYUSH Paramedical Courses in Chennai and Palayamkottai.

The process of downloading the prospectus and completing online registration will begin on September 9 and remain open until September 23, 2025, 5 pm.

Applications will be accepted only through the official websites www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnayushselection.org.

The diploma course will run for two-and-a-half years, with eligibility fixed at higher secondary education (10+2).

Candidates will be required to upload the necessary documents in PDF or JPEG format and pay the registration fee, processing fee and advance tuition fee through the online payment portal.

Applicants under the special category must also submit a hard copy of the online application along with supporting documents to "The Secretary, Selection Committee, Commissionerate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Arignar Anna Government Hospital of Indian Medicine Campus, Arumbakkam, Chennai – 600 106" on or before September 23, 2025, 5 pm.

Further details on eligibility, fee structure and counselling will be available in the prospectus.