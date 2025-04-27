ONGC granted approval to extract oil and gas from Tamil Nadu deep-sea blocks

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had floated the 9th round of bidding for oil and gas exploration blocks in January 2024.

As part of this process, 28 exploration blocks covering a total area of 1,36,596 square kilometers across India were auctioned, including four deep-sea blocks off the Tamil Nadu coast — three near Kanyakumari and one near Chennai, said a Thanthi TV report.

Following the completion of the auction last week in Delhi, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has been awarded the rights to extract oil and gas from these Tamil Nadu offshore blocks.

The development has sparked strong opposition from fishermen associations and environmental groups, who have raised concerns that offshore drilling activities could severely impact marine biodiversity and the livelihoods dependent on it.

Also Read:

ONGC to invest Rs 1 lakh crore by 2030 for a green makeover

Decline ONGC's proposal to dig exploratory wells in Ramnad: EPS to TN govt

PMK urges government to reject hydrocarbon proposal



