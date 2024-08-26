One-year-old killed, over 22 injured as van overturns after tyre burst near Arani

CHENNAI: A one-year-old child was killed and over 22 persons injured when the van they were travelling in overturned due to a tyre burst, near Arani in Tiruvannamalai on Monday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Three vans carrying devotees were en route to the Pondicherry Sri Prathiyangara Devi Temple when the rear tyre of the last van burst near Vinnamangalam area. This caused the vehicle to overturn and crash.

The one-year-old child of Natarajan, a passenger in the van, died in the mishap, while over 22 people, including 10 women, sustained severe injuries.

Onlookers rushed to the spot and began rescue operations. The injured were sent to the Arani Government Hospital by ambulance.

A child and four women were transferred to Vellore Government Hospital Medical College for advanced treatment.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.