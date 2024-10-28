Begin typing your search...
One way special train to be operated from Chennai Central to Shalimar; check details here
Train No 02826 Dr MGR Chennai to Shalimar one way Special (train on demand) will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10:20 am on Monday
CHENNAI: Train No 02826 Dr MGR Chennai to Shalimar one way Special (train on demand) will leave Dr MGR Chennai Central at 10:20 am on Monday (28 October) via the following stations to reach Shalimar at 1.40 pm on 29 October, said a Southern Railway note.
