Madras HC dismisses election petition against EV Velu

EV Velu, who contested from Tiruvannamalai in the recently concluded Assembly election, secured a narrow victory, polling 88,273 votes. He defeated TVK’s Arul Arumugam by a margin of 2,455 votes. BJP’s C Elumalai finished third with 34,280 votes in a closely contested battle.

Challenging the result, Arul Arumugam filed a petition before the High Court. In response, EV Velu filed a petition seeking the rejection of the plea against him.