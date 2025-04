One-time special train announced between Madurai and SMVT Bengaluru

CHENNAI: A one-time special train service between Bengaluru and Madurai has been introduced to manage the summer holiday rush, as per a Southern Railway press release.

1. Train No 06521 SMVT Bengaluru – Madurai Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7 pm on April 30. It will travel via Krishnarajapuram (arrival: 7.11 pm/ departure: 7.13 pm), Bangarapet (7.59 pm/ 8:00 pm), Salem (10.50 pm/ 11.00 pm), Namakkal (11.55 pm/ 11.57 pm), Karur (1.43 am/ 1.45 am), Dindigul (3.30 am/ 3.35 am), and Kodaikanal Road (3.55 am/ 3.57am). It will reach Madurai at 6:15 am.

2. Train No 06522 Madurai – SMVT Bengaluru Special departs from Madurai at 9.10 am on May 1. It will travel via Kodaikanal Road (10.08 am/ 10.10 am), Dindigul Road (10.45 am/ 10.50 am), Karur (12.08 pm/ 12.10 pm), Namakkal (12.40 pm/ 12.42 pm), Salem (2.20 pm/ 2.30 pm), Bangarapet (5.49 pm/ 5.50 pm), and Krishnarajapuram (6.43 pm/ 6.45 pm). It will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 7.50 pm.