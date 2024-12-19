One Nation, One Election: Simultaneous polls farcical, betrayal on those believing in democracy, says Seeman

TIRUCHY: Terming 'One Nation, One Election' (ONOE) a farce, the NTK chief coordinator Seeman said the move is a betrayal to those who believe in democracy.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Seeman underscored the importance of India being a Union of states and Union territories. He highlighted the diversity in language, culture, food, and dress to claim the ONOE proposal was wrong. “In this scenario, how can the One Nation, One Election fit into India?” Seeman asked.

Claiming that the concept of simultaneous polls was introduced by the Congress and that it was supported by the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, Seeman said the DMK has been enacting a drama of opposing this concept. It is a ridiculing act, he said.

Meanwhile, Seeman charged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on Dr Ambedkar was just to divert the issues of the people. “When the god does not feed us while we are alive, how can we trust that the same god will lead us to heaven once we are dead,” he asked.

He pointed out that the BJP contested Ayodhya by using the name Ambedkar and not by uttering the names of gods. “The BJP does not come out from the temples and see the huts where the peoplee live in. Their main objective is to speak against Muslims and promote communalism”, Seeman added.