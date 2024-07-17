One more person succumbs to burns in Coimbatore fire mishap

CHENNAI: The death toll in freak fire mishap climbed to four as one more person succumbed to burns in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Police said Veeramani, 23, who was undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) died in the morning.

Three persons were charred to death and four others suffered burns in the fire that broke out when one of them poured petrol from a container into a bottle at their room in Muthugoundenpudur near Sulur on Monday midnight.

The petrol spilled on the gas stove resulting in the fire mishap. As they all were heavily drunk, they couldn’t escape.

Of the three more persons under treatment, two are said to be in a serious condition.

The Sulur police have registered a case and inquiries are underway.